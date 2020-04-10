Shanghai reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported five newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from overseas Tuesday, the local health authority said Wednesday.

The municipal health commission said a total of 204 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by the end of Tuesday, while 16 suspected imported cases are under quarantine for further confirmation.

The new imported cases were all Chinese citizens, including two back from Russia, two from Britain and one from Japan. They were quarantined and tested positive for the virus upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

A total of 52 people in close contact with the confirmed patients on flights have been screened and put under quarantine.

On Tuesday, 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Shanghai after recovery, including one severely ill patient who was cured after treatment by a multidisciplinary team of experts.

Shanghai saw no new indigenous COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. It reported one new death from the disease on Tuesday. In total, the municipality has reported 339 locally-transmitted confirmed cases.