Shanghai reports 52 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported 52 imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Among them, 51 were on the same flight from Russia and another came from Canada, the local health authority said Sunday.

All of them are Chinese nationals, it added.

A total of 92 people in close contact with the confirmed patients on the flight have been screened and put under quarantine.

The municipal health commission said a total of 268 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Saturday, while 45 suspected imported cases are under quarantine for further confirmation.

On Saturday, no new locally transmitted cases were reported and three COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Shanghai after recovery.

By Saturday, the municipality has reported 339 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including seven deaths.