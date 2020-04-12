Shanghai reports no new cases of COVID-19

Shanghai reported no new locally transmitted cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and no imported cases on Friday, the local health authority said Saturday.

The municipal health commission said a total of 216 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Friday, while 81 suspected imported cases are under quarantine for further confirmation, among them, 80 were on the same flight.

On Friday, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Shanghai after recovery.

By Friday, the municipality has reported 339 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including seven deaths.