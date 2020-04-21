Shanghai reports no new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Xinhua) — Shanghai reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday, local health authority said Tuesday.

The municipal health commission said a total of 299 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Monday. Among them, 199 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 100 others have remained in hospital for treatment with one of them in critical condition.

On Monday, no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported. By Monday, the municipality had reported 339 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including seven deaths. Enditem