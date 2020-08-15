Shanghai Shenhua end Jiangsu Suning unbeaten run in CSL

DALIAN, China, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Jiangsu Suning conceded their first defeat in 2020 Chinese Super League as they were beaten by arch-rivals Shanghai Greenland Shenhua 1-0 here on Friday.

Giovanni Moreno marked his 200th CSL appearance with a winner while Huang Zichang saw his late equalizer ruled out.

Suning have managed three wins and one draw since the start of the new season, while Shenhua were on an unbeaten run in their last three matches.

Controversy arose just two minutes into the game, as Suning defender Joao Miranda was suspected of a handball in the box, but the referee refused to give a penalty after viewing the VAR.

Miranda made mistake again in the 16th minute as the Brazilian was caught in possession by Cao Yunding in the box, but Cao’s attempt was denied by goalkeeper Gu Chao.

Shenhua broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when a free kick found new arrival Feng Xiaoting who tapped for Moreno to turn in from close range.

Shenhua were under siege after taking the lead as Zeng Cheng denied Miranda’s header while Ivan Santini blasted over the bar.

Suning continued their dominance after the break as Eder’s cross-shot smacked the bar while Tian Yinong flashed across the face of the goal.

Suning missed an absolute sitter in the 85th minute when Eder’s free kick was denied by Zeng, but Li Ang’s follow-up was surprisingly wide off the post.

Substitute Huang sent ball into the net during the stoppage time, but it was flagged for offside.

The defeat, coupled with Guangzhou Evergrande’s victory, dropped Suning to the second place in Group A, while Shenhua rank fourth place with 10 points. Enditem