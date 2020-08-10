Shanghai Shenhua held by Dalian Pro in CSL

DALIAN, China, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Shanghai Greenland Shenhua twice let the lead slip as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Dalian Pro in the Chinese Super League here on Monday.

Shenhua broke the deadlock just seven minutes into the game after Stephan El Shaarawy’s angled drive hit the bar and Kim Shin-wook tapped in the rebound from close range.

However, Kim limped off with an injury and was replaced by winger Yu Hanchao on the hour mark.

Dalian got back on level terms in the 65th minute when Salomon Rondon chested down a long pass from Tong Lei before beating Shenhua goalkeeper Zeng Cheng.

Shenhua restored the lead seven minutes later through a stunning free-kick from Qian Jiegei.

Rondon played heroics again in stoppage time after he was tripped by Qian in the box, and the Venezuelan duly stepped up to convert the resultant penalty. Enditem