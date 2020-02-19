Shanghai SIPG finishes first phase training in Dubai

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Players of Shanghai SIPG have finished two weeks’ training and started their holidays, according to the official social media of the club.

The team had originally scheduled to have a visiting game with Sydney FC but the game was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the training journal released by the club, the team’s routine practice included a day session of strength training in the hotel gym and evening ball training on the court.

SIPG head coach Vitor Pereira said he made full use of this period of time to improve cooperation between the team members and helped the team get well prepared for the new season.

Thanks to Odil Akhmedov, the national team leader of Uzbekistan helping contact, Shanghai SIPG had a warm-up game with Olmaliq FK on February 10 and sealed a 2-1 victory.

The club also confirmed that new signing Ricardo Lopes will wear No. 9 jersey, which previously belonged to Ai Kesen.

“Shanghai is a charming international metropolis. I think Shanghai SIPG is completely in line with the city’s atmosphere. To play for the team will be a new challenge in my career. I am full of motivation and desire to fight for the honor of the team. Meanwhile, my two fellow countrymen Hulk and Oscar also give me a lot of support and suggestions. I like my new team and everyone here,” Lopes said.

After their holidays, the team will continue their training in Dubai to prepare for the group stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League.