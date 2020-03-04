Shanghai SIPG finishes training in Dubai ahead of schedule

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Shanghai SIPG finished their one-month training in Dubai and set off for home on Wednesday morning due to the delay of AFC Champions League knock-out stage.

According to the decision announced by the AFC to extend the dates of the knock-out rounds on Monday, SIPG’s originally scheduled game with Yokohama F. Marinos on April 8 will be postponed, making the team cancel their training plan in Dubai.

As an exception of the team, SIPG goalkeeper Yan Junling will continue to stay in Dubai with the national team for the latest training session which will conclude before the end of March.

Shanghai SIPG departed from Shanghai to Dubai on February 3 for the second stage of winter training. The team had scheduled to have a visiting game with Sydney FC on February 12, but the game was postponed as a result of the new immigration policy of Australia caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

After returning to Shanghai, SIPG players will take a rest for several days according to the regulations for the prevention of coronavirus. Since the United Arab Emirates is not listed as a key country of the epidemic, the players will not be required to be isolated for 14 days after their arrival.