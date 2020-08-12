Shanghai SIPG late show defeats Wuhan Zall in CSL

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — A last-minute winner saw Shanghai SIPG take down Wuhan Zall 2-1 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Wednesday.

SIPG winger Chen Binbin had the first real chance of the match in the 18th minute, but his header from Oscar’s cross went just over the bar.

Although SIPG dominated possession, Wuhan showed greater efficiency in their attacks and broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Zhang Chenlin, who had looked in pain just a few moments earlier, steered home a header from a corner.

SIPG winger Ricardo Lopes sent in several crosses from the left flank at the start of the second half but all were cut out by Wuhan’s stubborn defense. Marko Arnautovic also missed a glorious chance when his close-range shot failed to hit the target in the 53rd minute.

However, the Austrian would not be denied in the 79th minute as he headed home from Oscar’s corner to make it 1-1.

The Shanghai side completed their comeback in the last minute of normal time, as Daniel Carrico’s handball gifted SIPG a penalty which Oscar duly converted. Enditem