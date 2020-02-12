Shanghai strengthens measures against coronavirus as people return to work

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Shanghai has beefed up preventions against epidemic spread amid a mass flooding in of people as they return to work.

Shanghai saw, from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, more than 54,300 people arrive by airplanes and over 104,000 by trains daily, according to a press conference of the municipality Monday.

The city is enforcing full coverage of information registration and temperature taking for people entering the city, according to Gu Honghui, deputy secretary general of the municipal government.

Those without work or place of residence in Shanghai have been persuaded to go back to where they come from, according to the press conference.

From Jan. 10 to Feb. 8, about 800 vehicles from hard-hit areas have been denied entry to Shanghai. Waterway traffic and inter-provincial passenger coach services to and from the city have been suspended.