Shanghai thrashes Tianjin in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — With the Shanghai Sharks’ leading advantage soaring during the whole game, the team crushed the Tianjin Pioneers 121-96 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Friday.

Forward Zong Zan notched a game-high 26 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Denmon contributed 24 points and four rebounds, while his fellow Jimmer Fredette added 16 points. Center Tian Yu grabbed a team-high 24 points for Tianjin.

Shanghai took a quick double-digit lead after delivering a 11-2 run at the very beginning. Though Tianjin forward Meng Zikai made two continuous 3-pointers to cut the deficit, Shanghai still entered the second quarter 30-20.

The 10-point gap remained until the end of first half except that D’Montre Edwards’ scoring in the paint forced Shanghai to call a time-out. After the suspension, Ju Mingxin fought back for Shanghai with a long distance throw, locking the score at 53-43.

After the interval, Shanghai enlarged the gap to 29 points in the third quarter thanks to Denmon’s high accuracy in 3-pointers and proper assists for Zong. Confronted with high pressure from Shanghai, Tianjin completely lost momentum, only to see Shanghai seal the victory.

“I would like to congratulate our team for the win. We had 55 rebounds and 18 offensive ones,” said Shanghai head coach Neven Spahija.

“The only bad part of this game is that Dong Hanlin got injured. I hope he is going to recover and join us as soon as possible,” he added. Enditem