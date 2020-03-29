Shanghai tightens quarantine for overseas arrivals

Shanghai has demanded all arrivals from overseas to undergo concentrated quarantine starting from Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Travelers from overseas are subject to a 14-day quarantine in designated places, according to the information office of the Shanghai municipal government.

The entry of diplomatic personnel and those engage in important economic activities and trade, scientific research and technical cooperation is subject to another provision, it said.

Those who are already self-isolating at home can continue their 14-day home quarantine, the office said.

People including the elderly, minors, pregnant women, and those suffering from the underlying diseases can still apply for home quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus.

Shanghai has required all international arrivals to undergo nucleic acid testing to screen for coronavirus since Monday.