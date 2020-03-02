Shanghai unveils new measures to further attract foreign investors

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Xinhua) — Shanghai on Sunday unveiled a number of new measures on facilitating the development of foreign enterprises as part of its efforts to further open up and spur growth and minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The city aims to build up foreign investors’ confidence on long-term investment and operation by easing market access, Hua Yuan, director of the municipal commission of commerce, said during a teleconference.

“We will strive for expanding opening-up in key sectors including telecommunication, insurance, securities, research and technical services, education and health services,” Hua said.

Hua urged more support on attracting foreign investment, especially those on high value-added modern service industries such as advanced manufacturing, science and technology services as well as the information service industry.

Shanghai is expected to see 40 more regional headquarters of multinationals and 15 more foreign-funded research and development centers this year, according to Hua.

Teleworking modes such as video conference and signing contracts online should be promoted to strengthen the communication with foreign investors, Hua added.