Shanghai uses 5G robots on frontline to combat COVID-19

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Xinhua) — On the frontline of the COVID-19 battle, six smart robots using 5G technology have been working side by side with medics in Shanghai.

The robots, developed by China Mobile’s Shanghai Branch, are used for tasks such as disinfecting and cleaning patient areas and delivering medicine to reduce the risk of cross-infection and ensure the safety of medics, according to its developer.

Powered by the 5G technology, these robots can be used in isolation wards, operation rooms, and fever clinics for improving the efficiency of COVID-19 prevention and control, the company said.

According to the Shanghai Communications Administration, 5G technology is being widely applied in Shanghai to battle the epidemic. Apart from 5G robots, leading telecom operators in Shanghai have also come up with smart devices such as 5G thermal imagers and 5G health monitors.

Seven 5G base stations have been established near the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center to ensure telecommunications services, the administration said.