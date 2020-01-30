Shaquille O’Neal’s son, 20, shares message Kobe Bryant sent him this morning before fatal crash

Shareef O’Neal posted his last communication with Kobe Bryant, a DM he sent him early Sunday prior to following the Los Angeles Lakers icon’s death at 41 in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna earlier in the day.

The son of Shaquille O’Neal captioned the emotional post, ‘Literally this morning you reached out to me …. I love you forever unc I love you.’

In the back-and-forth, Bryant asked Shareef, ‘You good fam?’ to which the O’Neal responded, ‘Yeah! Just been getting this work in, trying to figure out my next move. How you been?’

Bryant sent the message at 8:19 a.m., less than two hours before officials said that the helicopter containing the NBA legend and eight others went down in Calabasas, California.

Shareef O’Neal had been a member of the UCLA men’s basketball team this season, but has since requested a transfer and has left the team.

Kobe’s former teammate Shaquille wrote Sunday, ‘There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed’.

The legendary NBA center continued: ‘My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.’

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas early Sunday after a group of mountain bikers spotted smoke from the helicopter’s wreckage.

A flight plan indicated the helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. PST and the last signal was received from the aircraft 39 minutes later.

It was expected to land at San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte.

Another NBA legend in Michael Jordan released a statement saying he would miss speaking with Bryant.

‘I will miss those conversations very much,’ the Bulls icon said about Bryant. ‘He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force’.

In addition to Gianna, Bryant also had three other daughters: Capri, seven months, Bianka, three, and Natalia, 17.

Outside of the sports world, other celebs shared memories of moments they had with Bryant.

Jennifer Lopez tweeted that she and husband, former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez, were sharing memories of Bryant, and said they couldn’t fathom what his widow Vanessa and family are enduring.

‘I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events,’ J.Lo wrote.

Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted Bryant was ‘larger than life’, while Hugh Jackman credited him for being one of the players who got him interested in basketball when the Australian actor first came to the US.

‘Kobe’s amazing talent, professionalism and love of the game was palpable,’ the X-Men star wrote.

Witnesses reported hearing the engine sputtering before it went down near the home of Kourtney Kardashian.

Her sister Kim Kardashian posted a picture of Bryant and his daughter on Instagram with the caption: ‘My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and baby girl.

‘I cry just thinking’s about it. I am praying for their family and everyone’s families who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend.’

She wasn’t the only member of the Kardashians to express pain over Bryant’s passing.

Her younger sister Khloe Kardashian tweeted: ‘This can’t be real, there’s no way!!! My heart hurts.’ In another tweet, she shared: ‘Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking.’

And brother Rob Kardashian wrote: ‘All I’m thinking about is his wife and daughters … they need their Dad … Rest in Peace Mamba.’

Similar comments continued coming from celebrities through out the day, with many of them sharing pictures they took with Bryant.

Demi Lovato posted a shot a shot of herself posing with the Lakers legend at the Staples Center.

‘This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe.’

Some mourners posted cherished images of Bryant. Model Bella Hadid tweeted a photo of Bryant reading the Los Angeles Times sports section while traveling with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy, likely from the back-to-back titles in 2010.

‘I can’t believe this…Rest in Peace King…. thinking about Vanessa and their beautiful children during this time….,’ she wrote.

Travis Barker of Blink-182, who lives nearby in the upscale Southern California neighborhood, simply tweeted: ‘RIP KOBE.’

Singer Khalid similarly tweeted, ‘RIP Kobe,’ adding ‘This is heartbreaking unbelievable.’

Rap artist A$AP Rocky also shared on social media: ‘RIP KOBE, SO SAD, SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS, WE LOVE U.’

Model Chrissy Teigen expressed shock, saying in a social media post she could not believe ‘this is real’, upon hearing the news that Bryant died.

Singer John Legend said he was ‘so sad and stunned,’ over Bryant’s death and also recalled rap artist Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store in Los Angeles last March.

‘Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe’, tweeted Legend.

Lance Bass of NSYNC fame tweeted a photo of the notable guard wearing his iconic purple and gold uniform with the caption: ‘No words.’

On Wednesday, Bryant celebrated the 13-year anniversary of a remarkable game where he earned 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, the second best single game point total in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain still holds the title of most points scored in a single game with 100 points.

Late night funny man Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Bryant was ‘one of the hardest-working athletes ever’.

‘We will never forget you Kobe.’