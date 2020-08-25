Share your reaction and experiences on GCSE results day 2020

Whatever your story or what you are planning next, tell us how you feel about this year’s results

GCSE pupils have joined A-level students in being able to receive their teachers’ recommended grades after an algorithm downgraded up to 2.3m marks and left disadvantaged students worst hit.

We want to hear from students, parents and teachers, about how grades have been affected. If you’re getting your results today, whatever your story, and wherever you’re headed next, we want to hear from you.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding the contact +44(0)7867825056. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact for publication before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.