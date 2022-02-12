Sharee Miller admits to planning her husband’s murder with an online lover, revealing seven chilling details in the case.

Sharee Miller confesses to planning her husband’s murder with an online lover, revealing seven chilling details in the case.

SHAREE Miller was found guilty in 1999 of plotting her husband’s murder with her online lover.

She’s now planning to confess to her crimes in an all-new episode of 2020, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

After her husband Bruce was murdered in November 1999, Miller was arrested in 2000.

In a love triangle with her internet lover, Jerry Cassaday, she was accused of plotting to kill the man.

Miller maintained her innocence for 16 years after initially denying involvement in the murder.

However, while incarcerated in 2016, she wrote a letter confessing her guilt.

Miller wants to “come clean” about what really happened, according to journalist Juju Chang in a preview for the 2020 segment.

Before marrying her husband, Bruce, Miller admitted to contacting Cassaday online.

They met in a chat room on the internet.

Cassaday was employed at a casino in Reno, Nevada, at the time.

After Miller married, their conversations continued, and the woman even traveled to meet Cassaday in person.

Miller’s husband was allegedly murdered by Cassaday.

During her marriage, Miller admitted to ABC that she chatted with other men online in chat rooms.

“Bruce worked at the shop and had his own business,” she explained.

As a result, he spent a lot of time away from his family.”

According to ABC, Miller claims she spent “hours upon hours” online.

Miller claimed that her husband was “abusive” and that he was a mafia member during her online chats with Cassaday.

Miller also claimed to be pregnant with Cassaday’s child, posting photos of her stomach and positive pregnancy tests.

Cassaday agreed to travel over 800 miles to kill her husband after Miller persuaded her to do so.

Cassaday, an ex-homicide cop, shot Bruce Miller in the back of the neck at his auto parts store near Flint, Michigan in November 1999.

After Miller ended their relationship, Cassaday committed suicide.

Hundreds of notes were said to be left behind by him.

One of them implicated Miller in the murder of her husband.

“I drove there and killed him,” said one excerpt.

I have all the proof and I’m sending it to the cops, so Sharee will get what she deserves.”

Miller tells Chang in the 2020 preview clip that she used sex as a “weapon” against men.

Miller stated, “That’s how I got what I wanted.”

“It wasn’t just Bruce or Jerry who were involved.

Any man could have been the culprit.

“Each man and each relationship was like a new level to me, and each level was harder.”

For 16 years, Miller pretended to be a virgin.

After that, in 2016, she wrote a four-page letter to former Genesee Circuit Judge Judith A.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.