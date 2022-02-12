Sharee Miller’s bombshell 2020 interview about her husband Bruce Miller’s internet murder contains five shocking confessions.

Sharee Miller’s bombshell 2020 interview about her husband Bruce Miller’s internet murder contains the following 5 most shocking confessions.

Sharee Miller confessed to her role in her husband’s murder in a shocking episode of ABC’s 2020, revealing shocking confessions and details.

The death of Bruce Miller in November 1999 is widely regarded as the first internet-related murder in the United States and a crime that engulfed the country.

Miller wrote a letter to former Genesee Circuit Judge Judith A Fullerton admitting her guilt in her husband’s murder after maintaining her innocence for 16 years.

Miller has finally admitted her part in the deaths of her husband Bruce and her internet lover, Jerry Cassaday, for the first time in public.

Several shocking details from her early years, as well as her time with Bruce Miller and Cassaday, were revealed along with her admission.

Miller revealed in the interview that he had a difficult childhood.

She claims she was sexually assaulted as early as the age of three or four.

She also revealed that Miller was the product of several divorces.

She’d also been married and divorced twice by the time she was 27 or 28.

By that time, she’d had three children.

Miller appeared on The Montel Williams Show in early 1999 to discuss allegations of abuse against her son by her ex-husband.

She sobbed as she told the host about her and her infant son’s ordeal.

She claimed that the taste of fame led her down a dangerous path.

Miller went on to use all of Bruce’s credit cards and even took all of their cash from their home.

In the interview, Miller stated that there was a “constant void I was trying to fill.”

Miller also claimed to have a “dangerous side” and was on the lookout for danger outside of her home.

Right after she married Bruce, she met Cassaday for the first time in person.

That night, she described it as “dangerous.”

Bruce’s former employee, John Hutchinson, allegedly owed Miller’s husband money.

Miller made the shocking claim that Hutchinson was involved in her husband’s death as a result of the money dispute, and she was thrown out of the funeral services.

Harold Hutchinson, John Hutchinson’s brother, allegedly told cops that John had mentioned wanting to kill Bruce over a money dispute.

Cops summoned Hutchinson for questioning at this point.

Hutchinson and Miller had a brief affair “when my wife and I split up,” Hutchinson said during the explosive 2020 interview.

Cassaday committed suicide in February 2000, leaving behind a briefcase full of evidence that would eventually lead to Miller being charged with her husband’s death.

Cassaday, on the other hand, was discovered with family photos and a wedding…

