Sharee Miller’s harrowing first interview after seducing an ex-cop online and murdering her husband in a deadly love triangle

Sharee Miller’s harrowing first interview after seducing an ex-cop online to murder her husband in a deadly love triangle.

After seducing an ex-homicide detective to murder her husband, convicted killer Sharee Miller admitted she wanted “control of everything” in online relationships.

Miller, 50, will reveal everything in an upcoming ABC 2020 interview.

She was arrested in February 2000, just months after her husband Bruce was shot and killed in November 1999.

As part of a love triangle, Miller was accused of plotting to kill Bruce.

She pretended to be innocent for 16 years before confessing to her guilt in a letter written while she was incarcerated.

Miller wants to “come clean” about what happened, according to journalist Juju Chang in an ABC 2020 preview clip.

“It’s still hard for me to look in the mirror knowing what I did,” Miller claims.

Before marrying Bruce, she admitted to contacting ex-homicide cop Jerry Cassaday on the internet.

Bruce was allegedly murdered by her online lover.

With a gunshot wound in the back of his neck, he was found dead at his auto parts business near Flint, Michigan.

After the relationship ended, Cassaday committed suicide.

Sharee was implicated in a letter that was discovered.

“I drove there and killed him,” according to an excerpt.

Sharee was involved and orchestrated it; I have all the evidence and am sending it to the police; she will face the consequences.”

Miller admits to using sex as a “weapon” against men in the ABC clip.

“That’s how I got everything I wanted,” she explained to Chang.

It wasn’t just Bruce or Jerry who were involved.

It could’ve been any man.

“It was what he saw you could get a man to do,” says the narrator.

It felt like I was playing a video game, with each man and relationship representing a new level, each one more difficult than the last.

“It was all about seeing how much I could get away with and how much I could convince someone to believe.”

According to ABC, Sharee met Bruce while working in his yard, and they married in Las Vegas in 1999.

She did, however, talk to other men in online chat rooms during their marriage.

“Bruce worked at the shop and had his own business,” she explained.

As a result, he spent a lot of time away from his family.”

Cassaday was introduced to her in an online chat room.

He was working as a casino dealer in Reno, Nevada, at the time.

Before Sharee traveled to meet Cassaday, they chatted online and she began to fall for him.

She accused her husband Bruce of being “abusive” and made wild claims that he was a mafia member during her conversations with Cassaday.

She claimed to be pregnant with Jerry’s child and posted pictures of herself on social media…

