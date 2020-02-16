Shark fin in Narrabeen Lagoon: Major twist as locals question ominous footage

Chilling footage appearing to show the fin of a great white shark in a murky Sydney lagoon may in fact have been a floating tree branch.

Vision which appeared to show the dorsal fin in the water at Narrabeen went viral on Sunday as low-lying homes in the coastal suburb were flooded during a wild storm.

But locals have since cast doubt on the authenticity of the grainy footage, with one woman claiming the fin was actually a log.

‘It was a log. It floated past our house. We thought it was a shark at first,’ she said.

Other eagle-eyed viewers questioned why the apparent shark appeared to bob in the water, while some claimed the fin was actually an upside down surfboard.

While great white and bull sharks have previously washed up in floodwaters, the latest sighting is yet to be verified.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries said it couldn’t confirm whether it was a shark from the footage.

‘NSWDPI is unable to identify the object in the water as a shark,’ a spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘NSWDPI advises ocean goers to be SharkSmart with heavy rain making ocean conditions turbid and murky.’

Photos online appeared to show a shark warning sign erected near the shore at Narrabeen Lagoon on Monday.

Despite the ominous warning, local residents and holidaymakers from a caravan park across the road were seen swimming in the water on Monday.

One group was filmed using a homemade slip and slide to drop into the water, just metres away from where the apparent fin was spotted on Sunday.

It’s not the first time a shark has been spotted in the area.

There have been 12 sightings in the Narrabeen/North Narrabeen area in the last four years, according to the Dorsal Watch website dedicated to shark sightings.

Among them was a one metre bull shark reportedly spotted at the entrance of Narrabeen Lagoon in April 2016.

‘I saw its dorsal fin chasing a school of what looked like poddy mullet from where I was fishing on the sandbank,’ they told the Dorsal Watch website at the time.

The department stated at the time aerial contractors spotted ‘a large figure’ in deep water near Narrabeen shark nets but were unable to identify it, the website stated.

Fisherman Stephen Burleigh claimed he spotted a shark dragging a duck under the water in the lagoon in 2007.

‘There were half a dozen ducks in the water. I saw four of them moving very quickly to the side but the shark got one and dragged it under the water, five metres under,’ he told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.

‘I was worried if there were any children in the water. I stepped back and said ”I’m not fishing here any more”.’

The lagoon is opened up to the ocean during heavy rainfall in a bid to reduce the impact of flash flooding on waterfront properties in the suburb.

NSW Police raised the alarm further among Sydneysiders on Monday when it shared a photo of shark warning sign spotted in a flooded reserve near the Georges River in city’s south-west.

‘Monash Reserve, East Hills – Another reason not to enter flood water,’ police captioned the photo on its social media accounts.

A NSW Police spokeswoman assured Daily Mail Australia the sign was legitimate.

But many sceptics who commented online saw the funny side and thought it was a joke.

The signage is real and has been there for many years, according to City of Canterbury Bankstown Council.

‘Signage indicating the presence of sharks along the Georges River has existed for more than 20 years,’ a spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

A two metre shark was reportedly spotted in the river in nearby Moorebank in November, 2016, according to Dorsal Watch.

In April 2017, a bull shark was found washed up in the Brisbane suburb of Logan in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

The dead carcass was spotted several days after North Queensland television journalist found a metre-and-a-half bull shark in a puddle in Ayr near Townsville, just north of where Cyclone Debbie made landfall.

Bull sharks take advantage of floods to move further inland, according to Australian Institute of Marine Science fish and shark biologist Dr Mark Meekan.

‘Bull sharks are one of a few sharks that can go completely into fresh waters, so they can sometimes appear in unexpected places,’ he told The New Daily in 2017.

‘They’re attracted to floodwaters because there are often cattle, sheep and domestic animals trapped or dead carcasses washed down in floods, so it provides a nice feeding opportunity for those sharks.

‘They also like to pup (breed) where the fresh water meets the salt of the sea. It’s a refuge for them away from the other bigger sharks out in the open water.’

In 2011, a shopkeeper spotted a six-foot bull shark swimming in flooded waters near afast food outlet in Goodna, just outside Brisbane– 12 miles inland from the sea.