Sharks announce CEO on eve of NRL season

New Cronulla chief executive Dino Mezzatesta has moved to reassure fans of the club’s stability after his was announced as the new Sharks boss on Thursday.

The former chairman has taken up the chief executive role with deputy chair Stave Mace to replace him on the board.

In an open letter to members on Thursday afternoon, Mezzatesta said the club had interviewed a string candidates for the role but decided stability was the best option for the future of the Sharks.

He will lead the club through a crucial period for the Sharks, with the redevelopment of the leagues club, merger with Sporties at Kareela and a temporary move to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at Kogarah over the next two NRL seasons.

Mezzatesta also denied the club is in danger of relocation.

“And I want to make one thing clear. Forget what you may read or hear about our club. We are strong and we are going nowhere. We are not relocating. We are here for the long term,” he wrote to members.

“In fact, we will emerge from the next two years – where there will undoubtedly be challenges – stronger than ever.

“Steve and I have worked closely together on the board. We know each other well. Our dynamics are good.

“It is our job to steer the club through the redevelopment phases and the transition over the next two years whilst still continuing to improve our financial position, our balance sheet and explore further opportunities so that the Sharks emerge as a real force in the NRL.”

The Sharks will open their season against South Sydney at ANZ Stadium on March 14.