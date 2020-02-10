Sharks beat Highlanders 42-20 in Super Rugby

DUNEDIN, New Zealand – Winger Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries in the first half and fullback Aphelele Fassi scored two in the second Friday as the Durban-based Sharks overran the Dunedin-based Highlanders 42-20 in Super Rugby.

In the only other match Friday, the ACT Brumbies won their 10th home match in a row with a 39-26 victory over the Melbourne Rebels.

Mapimpi scored his tries within four minutes of each other and during an eight-minute spell in the first half in which the Sharks scored three tries to lead 27-3 at halftime.

The Highlanders rallied with two tries to close the gap to 30-15 after 60 minutes. But Fassi added both of his tries within the last 10 minutes to ensure the Sharks took a bonus point from the first match of their four-match tour to New Zealand and Australia.

The Sharks controlled the match except for those moments in the third quarter when the Highlanders managed a weak rally. The Highlanders, playing their first match of the season after a bye in the first round, were rusty and made too many errors to be competitive.

“It was a great win and a great effort from the boys,” Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am said. “We went from last week (a 23-15 win over the Bulls) with a little bit of confidence and coming here and getting the first win of the tour was really great.”

The Sharks took 31 minutes to score their first try, through flanker James Venter, but then scored two more through Mapimpi before halftime.

The Highlanders rallied with tries to Dillon Hunt and Jona Nareki at the start of the second half but faded again, losing control of possession. Fassi’s two late tries were separated by a try to Michael Collins for the home team.

The Brumbies scored four unanswered tries in the opening 28 minutes to leave the Rebels playing catch-up at Canberra Stadium. The Brumbies are chasing their record of 13 straight wins at home, a sequence they established in 1998.

