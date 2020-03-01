Sharks spoil Marleau’s return, hammer Penguins

Evander Kane and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks spoiled the return of Patrick Marleau, defeating the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 5-0 Saturday night.

Joel Kellman, Logan Couture and Joe Thornton also scored for San Jose, which won its second in a row after snapping a five-game losing streak. Goaltender Martin Jones made 30 saves for his second shutout of the season and the 24th of his seven-year career.

Tristan Jarry stopped 27 of 32 shots as the Penguins suffered their sixth consecutive defeat — their longest skid since the 2011-12 season. Pittsburgh has been outscored 24-8 over that stretch.

Pittsburgh acquired Marleau, who played 20 of his 22 seasons and 1,551 games with the Sharks, at the NHL’s trade deadline Monday for a conditional draft pick in 2021. He played 16:18 with two shots, a minor penalty and a plus/minus rating of negative-1.

The Penguins went 0-for-4 on the power play, including a four-minute advantage earlier in the second period after Kane was assessed a double minor for high sticking Pittsburgh’s Chad Ruhwedel.

Kane opened the scoring at 18:48 of the first period, taking a stretch pass from Marc-Edouard Vlasic at the Pittsburgh blue line and skating down the middle of the ice before putting a forehander past Jarry and just inside the left post.

Meier made it 2-0 at 11:12 of the second, taking a pass from Marcus Sorensen in the right faceoff circle and firing a wrist shot just under Jarry’s glove.

Kellman increased the lead at 14:15 of the period, taking a drop pass from Sorensen before skating into the right circle and putting a shot under Jarry’s pads.

Couture tipped Mario Ferraro’s shot from the point into the net at 6:14 of the third, after Kane won the puck behind the net and sent it back to the blue line.

Thornton capped the scoring at 16:01 of the third off an assist from Meier.

