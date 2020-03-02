Sharp will use a TV factory in Japan to mass-produce face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Japanese electronics maker Sharp will start making surgical masks to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in a plant that usually makes TV displays.

Sharp said mask production at its Mie Prefecture plant in central Japan will start by the end of this month, at 150,000 masks a day, rising to 500,000 a day.

Electronics displays are generally made in sterilised plants that prevent small particles from contaminating the manufacturing process, making it well suited to mask-making.

Surgical masks are in high demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has registered 84,000 cases and killed nearly 3,000 people to date.

Sharp, which is owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said it ‘would like to use the available space in the factory to help prevent the spread of infection’.

The company will initially introduce three production lines in dust-free clean rooms at a plant in Mie Prefecture that is usually used to build liquid crystal display panels, according to Kyodo News.

The prices, sales channels and other details of the Sharp-made masks are still undecided.

Masks are hard to find on store shelves in many places and, in Japan, long lines form outside some drug stores even before they open.

Japanese people have long worn face masks to prevent spreading colds or alleviate allergies.

That practice has grown more widespread since the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to ensure 600 million masks will be made available in Japan every month.

The government has said it will provide subsidies of up to 30 million yen ($275,000) for any company investing in mask production, Kyodo News said.

However, US Surgeon General and anesthesiologist Jerome Adams tweeted on Saturday that the masks are ineffective against the virus.

‘Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!’