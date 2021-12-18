Shaun Fequiere, co-founder of UTFO and hip hop producer Kangol Kid, died of colon cancer at the age of 55.

Shaun Fequiere, UTFO co-founder and hip hop producer, died of colon cancer at the age of 55.

At the age of 55, KANGOL Kid, the rapper behind the hit song Roxanne Roxanne, passed away.

Kangol Kid, whose real name is Shiller Shaun Fequiere, had been hospitalized for several weeks due to colon cancer.

Kangol was also a founding member of the legendary old-school hip hop group UTFO, which included Educated Rapper, Doctor Ice, and Mix Master Ice, all of whom were born in Brooklyn.

Kangol Kid, who was known for his breakdancing and rhyming abilities, went on to write the iconic hip hop song Roxanne Roxanne with his team, which became the group’s most popular song and spawned over two dozen answer records.

