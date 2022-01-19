Shawn Laval Smith, 31, has been identified as the stabbing suspect in the case of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, with cops offering a (dollar)50,000 reward.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, has been identified as the stabbing suspect in the death of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, with cops offering a (dollar)50,000 reward.

A suspect has been identified in the assassination of a 24-year-old UCLA student.

The LAPD is looking for Laval Smith, 31, in connection with the January 13 murder of Brianna Kupfer.

He’s armed and dangerous, so don’t approach him.

Smith was photographed and described by the LAPD.

He is a 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound Black man.

Smith has been spotted in a number of California cities, and it is very likely that he travels by public transportation.

For information leading to his arrest, a (dollar)50,000 reward is being offered.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.