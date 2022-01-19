Shawn Laval Smith, 31, has been identified as the stabbing suspect in the death of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, with cops offering a (dollar)250,000 reward.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, has been identified as the stabbing suspect in the case of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, with cops offering a reward of (dollar)250,000.

A (dollar)250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in the stabbing of a UCLA graduate student.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, is wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the January 13 murder of Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department released photos of Smith as well as his description.

He stands 6 feet three inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to his description.

Smith should not be approached, according to police, because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Smith is known to have traveled to multiple California cities in the past, including Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Covina, San Diego, and San Francisco, according to a wanted poster released late Tuesday.

According to investigators, he is very likely to travel by public transportation, and bus stops and train platforms should be monitored closely.

Anyone who sees Smith should call 911 immediately.

Smith is currently free on a (dollar)1,000 bail following a misdemeanor arrest in October 2020, according to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear what the outstanding charge is, and why the case hasn’t gone to trial in over a year.

According to court documents, Smith is also free on a (dollar)50,000 bond related to an arrest in November 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina, on suspicion of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, assault on a police officer, trespassing, possession of a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanors for larceny and possession of stolen goods are among Smith’s prior charges.

Authorities announced a (dollar)250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, with the first $200,000 coming from community donations and the rest coming from city funds.

“We will track down this vicious criminal, apprehend him, and prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law,” Councilman Paul Koretz said.

Kupfer was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a furniture store in Hancock Park around 1.50 p.m. in an apparently random attack.

A customer discovered her body inside the store and called 911 shortly after she was stabbed, according to investigators.

Detective Herman Frettlohr stated, “She was there by herself.”

“The suspect attacked her and killed her.”

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim did not know her attacker and there is currently no motive.

Something was off with the man who walked into the store, according to Kupfer.

The man was seen walking around the area and entering several stores before walking away, according to police…

