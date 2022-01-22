Shawn Laval Smith, a suspect in the Brianna Kupfer murder case, has been charged with MURDER after a student was stabbed to death in a furniture store.

Shawn Laval Smith, a suspect in the death of Brianna Kupfer, has been charged with MURDER after a student was stabbed to death in a furniture store.

On Friday, Shawn Laval Smith, the man accused of killing Brianna Kupfer, 24, was charged.

According to Fox News, prosecutors said the 31-year-old alleged killer now faces a murder charge as well as a special allegation of dangerous or deadly weapon use.

Smith was arrested by Pasadena police officers at a bus stop on Wednesday, January 19, and was charged two days later.

Brianna was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a furniture store in Hancock Park around 1.50 p.m. on January 13 in an apparently random attack.

A customer discovered her body inside Croft House on North La Brea Avenue and called 911 shortly after she was stabbed, according to investigators.

“She was on her own,” Detective Herman Frettlohr said.

“She was killed after being attacked by the suspect.”

According to a press release, the victim did not know her assailant, and no motive has been established at this time.

Brianna had apparently sensed that something wasn’t quite right about the man who had entered the store.

The man was seen walking around the area and into a few stores before entering Croft House, according to police.

After realizing Brianna was alone, he’s thought to have attacked her.

The grad student texted a friend the day she was murdered, saying someone inside the Croft House store was “giving her a bad vibe,” according to Lt John Radke.

“Unfortunately, that person did not see the text right away,” the lieutenant explained.

