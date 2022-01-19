Shawn Laval Smith is a man with a lot of mystery surrounding him.

What is Shawn Laval Smith’s real name?

SHAWN Laval Smith has been identified as the person of interest in the fatal stabbing of UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer at her job in a high-end furniture store.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) identified Shawn Laval Smith, 31, as the suspect caught on security camera video calmly purchasing a vape pen from a 7-Eleven just 30 minutes after the killing.

Shawn Laval Smith was named as a suspect in the stabbing death of Brianna Kupfer on January 18.

Kupfer was assassinated on January 13, 2022, while working at the high-end furniture store Croft House in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified Laval Smith, 31, as ‘armed and dangerous.’

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for him.

Smith was arrested in October 2020 on a misdemeanor charge and released after posting $1,000 bail, according to police records.

The charge’s nature is unknown, and it’s unclear why the case has yet to be brought to trial.

In Cherokee, North Carolina, he was arrested in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

The charges were ambiguous, and the cases were closed.

“Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Laval Smith has been identified in connection with Brianna Kupfer’s murder in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue on January 13, 2022,” they tweeted.

He should be treated as a dangerous and armed individual.

“Do not approach if you are seen; instead, call 911.”

“Smith has been in Pasadena, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Covina, San Diego, San Francisco, and several other locations throughout southern California,” according to a press release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“He is likely to use public transportation,” the release stated.

“Bus stops and train platforms should receive special attention.”