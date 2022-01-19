Shawn Laval Smith, the murder suspect in the death of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, has been apprehended, according to her father.

Shawn Laval Smith, the murder suspect in the death of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, has been arrested, according to her father.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was wanted in connection with the January 13 murder of Brianna Kupfer, 24, by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

According to TMZ, Smith was apprehended by Pasadena police officers on Wednesday afternoon after a citizen recognized him from his wanted poster.

When speaking to local news outlets, Brianna’s father, Todd, confirmed that the man had been arrested.

Brianna was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a furniture store in Hancock Park around 1.50 p.m. in an apparently random attack.

A customer found her body inside the store and called 911 shortly after she was stabbed, according to investigators.

Detective Herman Frettlohr said, “She was there by herself.”

“She was killed after being attacked by the suspect.”

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim did not know her attacker and there is currently no motive.

Something didn’t feel right about the man who walked into the store, according to Kupfer.

The man was seen walking around the area, entering several stores before entering Croft House, according to police.

He’s thought to have attacked Kupfer after discovering she was alone.

The grad student texted a friend the day she was murdered, saying that someone inside the Croft House store was “giving her a bad vibe,” according to John Radke.

“Unfortunately, that person did not see the text right away,” said the lieutenant.

Kupfer was born and raised in Los Angeles, went to Brentwood High School, and graduated from the University of Miami, according to her family.

Her master’s degree in architectural design was being pursued at UCLA.

The 24-year-old has been described as a driven young woman with a big heart.

“She was a kind soul who was always trying to improve herself and the world around her,” her father Todd Kupfer said.

“She was concerned about others.”

Her parents and three siblings survive her, including her 21-year-old sister, who is devastated by the loss, according to Todd Kupfer.

Riley Rea, Croft House’s co-owner, told the Los Angeles Times that he was heartbroken for her and her family.

“It just seems so disgusting and out of the blue,” he explained.

“There are no words to express our grief at the loss of such a wonderful person.”

According to local ABC affiliate KABC, a vigil for Kupfer will be held on January 20 at 1.30 p.m. at Croft House.