Shawn Laval Smith, the UCLA stabbing suspect, was a “dangerous career criminal” on BAIL at the time of Brianna Kupfer’s death.

Shawn Laval Smith, the UCLA stabbing suspect, was on BAIL at the time of Brianna Kupfer’s death as a “dangerous career criminal.”

SHAWN Laval Smith is a “career criminal” who was out on bail when he allegedly murdered a worker at a high-end furniture store.

The 31-year-old, who has a long criminal record, is being held as “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

Brianna Kupfer, a graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles, was stabbed to death in LA on January 13.

The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest in connection with the murder of Kupfer.

He’s been spotted in Pasadena, Santa Monica, Hollywood, Covina, San Diego, and San Francisco, according to cops.

Smith was arrested on a misdemeanor charge in October 2020 and released on a (dollar)1,000 bail, according to police records.

The charge’s nature is unknown, and it’s unclear why the case has yet to be tried.

He was previously arrested in Cherokee, North Carolina in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

The charges were ambiguous, and the cases were closed.

Smith had 14 outstanding warrants in Charlotte for bicycle thefts.

According to a law enforcement source, he was accused of shoplifting and allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, trespassing, and possession of a stolen vehicle are among his previous charges.

Smith was also arrested on bench warrants in both 2016 and 2019 after failing to appear in court.

In November of this year, the 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of firing a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle.

The case was continued after he was released on a (dollar)50,000 bond.

Kupfer was assaulted in broad daylight, and a customer discovered him.

She texted a friend shortly after 1:30 p.m., saying that someone at the store “was giving her a bad vibe.”

After 15 minutes, a shopper entered the store and discovered the 24-year-old “lifeless and covered in blood,” according to police.

The suspect was seen in a 7-Eleven store about 30 minutes after Kupfer was killed, according to new surveillance video released by the LAPD’s homicide unit.

A man dressed in a dark hoodie, sunglasses, and a white N-95 mask enters the store with a black backpack and interacts with the clerk.

Kupfer, a UCLA design student, returned to the Golden State after graduating from the University of Miami.

Her father, Todd Kupfer, told Fox News that she had worked part-time at the furniture store as a consultant for about a year.

Todd described his daughter as “strong and vivacious,” someone “we need on this earth.”

He described her as focused and driven, with a bucket list on her phone that detailed her travel and life goals.

Todd continued, “…

