She claims she was sacked as a minister because of her faith as a Muslim Tory MP in the United Kingdom.

She claims she was fired as a minister because of her faith as a Muslim Tory MP in the United Kingdom.

As she was sacked in the 2020 reshuffle, Nusrat Ghani claims that her ‘Muslimness was raised as an issue.’

LONDON (Reuters) –

Nusrat Ghani, a former minister and leading Conservative Party MP, claimed on Saturday that she was fired from her ministerial post because of her Muslim faith.

The Sunday Times published Ghani’s accusation in a special interview.

Following the resignation of Sajid Javid as Chancellor of the Exchequer, the 49-year-old MP was sacked as transport minister in February 2020.

According to the newspaper, she claimed that during a meeting in Downing Street, a party whip told her that her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” and that her “Muslim women minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable.”

“There were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party because I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations,” she added.

“It felt like someone punched me in the stomach,” Ghani said.

“I was humiliated and powerless,” she says.

“When I questioned whether this was in any way acceptable and stated that there was little I could do about my identity, I was forced to listen to a monologue about how difficult it was to define when people were being racist and that the party didn’t have a problem and I needed to do more to defend it,” she said.

“It was obvious to me that the whips and No 10 held me to a higher standard of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,” she said.

Ghani, who is vice chairwoman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, said she kept quiet about the matter because she was told she would be “ostracized by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed” if she did.

“I’m not going to lie: this has shattered my faith in the party,” she admitted.

Ghani said the feeling of “isolation and powerlessness” he felt after the incident “would not go away,” and he brought it up again through official party channels and with some colleagues.

“However, after the threats of whippings, I was very careful to follow procedure, and when the procedure ran out of road, I had no choice but to continue my career and make a.

