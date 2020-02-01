‘She said “I’ll pull your mouth off”‘: Woman caught up in mum’s group coronavirus bashing speaks

A Sydney mum at the centre of a bizarre online spat about the coronavirus claimed another mother slapped her in the face and threatened to ‘pull her mouth off’.

The woman, known only as Maggie, is covered in black bruises after being battered by another irate mother who took offence to her views on the virus.

She claims another mother arrived at her Brookvale home and attacked her while her husband and six-year-old on watched on in horror.

Both women were taken to hospital with injuries after the physical fight which took place on Tuesday at around 8pm.

The row started after Maggie criticised a woman for not going into quarantine after returning from Wuhan a Northern Beaches Facebook group.

Wuhan is the epicentre of the fatal virus, which has killed more than 200 people and infected nine Australians.

One mother took offence to Maggie’s views and arrived outside her home after another person posted Maggie’s address on the group.

Maggie told the Daily Telegraph she thought they were meeting ‘for a chat’ but it soon turned violent.

‘She said “I’ll pull your mouth off”, and I said, “I don’t want to waste my time with you” – then she slapped me,’ she said.

‘We pulled each other’s hair and fell to the floor.’

Maggie claimed she tried to defend herself, but the aggressive woman snapped off her gold necklace, which cut her neck.

The woman, aged 33 and 36, decided to settle their argument about the coronavirus each bringing with friend for support.

‘The argument quickly escalated from verbal to physical; pushing, slapping, hair pulling and finally both on the ground, briefly unconscious, all despite the efforts of bystanders trying to intervene,’ police said.

The two women accompanying them, who were also from the group chat, tried to separate the pair.

The 36-year-old required a scan for a possible brain injury and was treated for a shoulder injury and a cut to her arm.

The younger woman underwent X-rays for a shoulder injury as well as treatment for cuts, bruising and swelling to her arms, upper body and neck.

Police have taken out a Personal Violence Order for one of the women as investigations continue.

Both women have since been released from hospital.

Facebook users were quick to comment, with many suggesting the women weren’t setting a good example for their kids.

‘Bloody hell! How dumb can people be? Let’s hope that both of them knocked some sense into each other because that’s appalling behaviour,’ one person wrote.

‘Now I know why I avoid mother’s groups.’