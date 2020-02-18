‘She wants his money!’ Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon reveals bombshell claims about Stacey

She’s the tattooed bombshell known for speaking her mind.

And on Monday, former drug addict Hayley Vernon revealed her real feelings about her fellow Married At First Sight co-star Stacey Hampton.

‘I can’t stand her. It wasn’t until she found out Michael had money that she wanted to be with him,’ the 32-year-old told New Idea.

She continued: ‘Stacey hates me… throughout the whole show you guys will definitely see that.’

Stacey went on to say: ‘I think she tried very hard to have this certain image of herself and I think that house of cards is going to come crumbling down.’

It comes amid reports that the finance broker from Melbourne ‘cheated’ on her partner, and locked lips with Michael Goonan, who is paired with Stacey.

Hayley and Michael, 28, reportedly shared a kiss during filming around November, with their tryst being caught on camera by an unknown third party.

Fellow MAFS star Vanessa Romito claimed that Michael had instigated the make-out session in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking.

Vanessa also recalled the bawdy conversation that led up to the kiss.

‘Hayley said, “My husband doesn’t want to f**k me.” Michael [then]turned around and said: “I would f**k you both,”‘ she said.

Daily Mail Australia understands that Hayley and Michael only kissed and there was no sexual contact.

According to New Idea, the hook-up will be featured on MAFS in the coming weeks.

Hayley’s husband, David, was allegedly ‘out for blood’ in the wake of the scandal and determined to find out what had happened.

‘The morning David found out Michael had hooked up with his wife the night before, he was absolutely ropeable and he went and confronted him about it,’ a source said.

Producers were reportedly forced to step in as tensions escalated, with one of the brides supposedly yelling for someone to call the police.

Furthermore, a source claimed that security was ‘ramped up’ at the dinner parties after the incident due to fears of violence among the participants.