Sheep Farmer Accused of Pivoting to Bitcoin Blackmail Scheme Against Tesco

A sheep farmer from Rochdale is currently challenging a court artist to accurately represent the contours of his beard and the sweat on his forehead, as he sits accused of trying to extort around £1.4m from Tesco through what he erroneously thought was an anonymous bitcoin blackmail attempt.

The 45-year-old is alleged to have written letters to Tesco asking for a bounty of 200 bitcoin to reveal the location of stores where he’d inserted broken bits of metal into baby food, signing the letters “Guy Brush and the Dairy Pirates” and claiming to represent a consortium of angry farmers.

The findings of three such tainted jars triggered the recall of 42,000 jars of Heinz baby food and over 100,000 Cow & Gate portions, and he’s already admitted to placing metal fragments in one jar of baby food found in a Scottish branch of Tesco; but is denying doing the same thing in other branches. As if doing it just the once is allowed and fine and he might get off with a handshake and apology, as he’s clearly suffered enough already in having to wear a shirt and tie in this weather.

Separately, the same man is also accused of trying a similar bitcoin-blackmail ruse on a driver he’d suffered a road rage incident with, asking for £150,000 or else it’s murder for the driver and his wife. He is, to be blunt, in quite a bit of trouble, and is using the defence that local travellers made him do it. [Independent]