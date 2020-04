Aerial photo shows local dealers checking out the sheep in Huanghuatan relocation area, a new resettlement for people who previously lived in harsh living conditions and ecologically fragile areas, in Gulang County, northwest China’s Gansu Province, April 8, 2020. The sheep husbandry industry in Gulang County received support from local authorities, which boost the poverty alleviation efforts in the county. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)