“Sheep Without a Shepherd” still leads Chinese mainland box office

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Chinese thriller “Sheep Without a Shepherd” led the Chinese mainland box office Thursday, raking in about 6.77 million yuan (about 0.98 million U.S. dollars) on its 42nd day of screening, according to the China Movie Data Information Network Friday.

The film depicts the story of a father trying to cover up the crime of his daughter, who committed the manslaughter of a police officer’s son, dragging her family into struggles against the police.

It was followed by “Ip Man 4,” the latest installment in the Chinese martial arts film franchise “Ip Man” based on the life of a legendary Wing Chun master.

The film grossed over 6.07 million yuan, accounting for about 24 percent of the daily total, with its total box office revenue exceeding 1.18 billion yuan.

Chinese comedy film “Adoring” ranked third with ticket sales of about 4.53 million yuan.