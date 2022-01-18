Sheetz store foes are fighting in the backyard of the Pa. convenience store chain, which is set to open on a Virginia battlefield.

Sheetz store foes are fighting in the backyard of the Pennsylvania convenience store chain.

Outside of Middletown, Va., modern convenience and Civil War history collide, and one of Pennsylvania’s most well-known companies is right in the middle of it.

The project itself is unremarkable, at least to anyone who has followed the convenience store construction booms of the past decade.

Sheetz wants to build a 6,800-square-foot store near Interstate 81’s Exit 302 interchange with separate fuel islands for passenger cars and tractor-trailers.

The kicker is that this 20-acre plot is part of the core battlefield of the Battle of Cedar Creek, which turned out to be one of the most pivotal battles in the Civil War’s later stages.

This, combined with a group of neighbors planning to take their grievances to Sheetz Corp.’s hometown of Altoona, has the potential to turn this into something more than a standard land-use dispute.

Leaders of the Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition are working to tell their side of the story and see if they can enlist Sheetz’s closest neighbors and biggest fans in a pressure campaign to have the project customized for what they see as a historically significant site through a mass mailing scheduled to hit Altoona ZIP codes in the coming week.

Their flyers are intended to serve as a sort of morality test for a battle that is taking place three states away: can Sheetz executives and family members look their neighbors in the eyes and defend this project if asked?

Of course, this is assuming that the flyers prompt anyone to inquire in the first place.

However, the coalition’s leaders have chosen to take this risk.

“The goal of this campaign is to get it into their backyard,” said Bob Clark, a member of the Exit 302 Coalition and a nearby resident.

“Instead of us being on the defensive down here, taking it where we can and making people aware of it, get Sheetz to the table and understand the significance of this 20 acres.”

“It might not turn a single head… but the point is to raise awareness.”

According to the company, the Frederick County project will…

