Sheffield United eye Sander Berge transfer in style of Chelsea Christian Pulisic swoop

Sheffield United are desperate to bolster their midfield this transfer window and it has led them to highly-rated Genk star Sander Berge

Sheffield United are hoping to strike a deal with Genk over the signing of Sander Berge.

The midfielder is a top-touted talent that has been been on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

West Ham had been linked with the Norweigan during the summer and Arsenal have been mentioned as a possible destination as well.

But it is United that have ramped up their efforts to land the 21-year-old ahead of the end of the transfer window.

With January coming to a close this week, Chris Wilder has been desperate to tie up some transfer business after a strong start to life in the Premier League.

The Blades had been written off by many but they are challenging for a spot in Europe after a stunning season to date.

But Wilder needs reinforcements to get them through a busy period in the season – and Berge is the right man.

According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Genk are happy to do agree a deal with Sheffield over a move.

However, they want the Blades to loan them back the youngster until the end of the season.

It would be a similar-structured transfer of that made by Chelsea with Borussia Dortmund last year.

Back in January 2019, the Blues had agreed to sign Christian Pulisic from the Bundesliga outfit for £60m.

However, they allowed the American to remain with Dortmund until the end of the season as not to disrupt their season or his.

Pulisic has since joined up with Chelsea this campaign, where he has had a decent first season in England’s top flight.

Genk are keen to sell up because Berge is entering the final year of his contract and do not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Sky Sports report that a fee of around £17m could be commanded.

The midfielder already has 20 caps with Norway and has played over 100 times for Genk.