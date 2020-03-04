Sheffield United leave it late to progress against Reading in extra-time

High-flying Premier League side Sheffield United needed extra-time at the Madejski Stadium against Championship club Reading

George Puscas struck from the spot to give Reading a hope of a staging an FA Cup upset.

Sheffield United looked on course to book their place in the quarter-finals after David McGoldrick’s strike put them into an early lead.

Chris Wilder’s side are eighth in the Premier League and are in contention for a place in Europe in what is their first year back in the top-flight.

And striker McGoldrick put them ahead on two minutes with a fantastic finish into the top-corner.

But the Royals, who are just eight points above the Championship drop zone in 16th with 10 games left to play and have only managed two wins from their past 11 league games – pegged back the Blades as Puscas scored a 43rd minute penalty.

Extra-time was needed to settle the tie, and it was settled indeed as Billy Sharp headed home in the first-half.

The Blades made five changes to their starting XI from their draw against Brighton on February 22.

Boss Wilder included Ben Osborn, John Lundstrum, Luke Freeman, Lys Mousset and goalscorer McGoldrick.

Brothers Sam and George Baldock could be set to face each other, with Sam among the Reading substitutes ,while George has been named in defence Sheffield United.

Reading, meanwhile, named an unchanged side from their win over Barnsley at the weekend. Club captain Moore was the only change to the squad, and was included among the substitutes.

So, will we witness a big cup upset at the Madejski Stadium tonight – or will the Blades march on to the last eight of the competition?

Thanks to Facebook Watch you can see all the drama unfold right here, through their live player below – should you encounter any technical difficulties, however, please go direct to Facebook.

READING: Rafael Cabral, Yiadom, Morrison, Miazga, Obita, Meite, Rinomhota, Swift, Ejaria, Olise, Puscas.

Subs: Walker, Moore, Baldock, McCleary, Blackett, Masika, Pele.

SHEFFIELD UNITED: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Luke Freeman, Osborn, McGoldrick, Mousset.

Subs: Zivkovic, McBurnie, Sharp, Jagielka, Robinson, Verrips, Retsos.

Referee: Kevin Friend