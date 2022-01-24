Sheldon Silver, a disgraced Democratic politician who was imprisoned for accepting (dollar)4 million in bribes, has died at the age of 77.

Sheldon Silver, a disgraced Democratic politician who was imprisoned for accepting (dollar)4 million in bribes, died at the age of 77.

After being convicted of federal corruption charges in 2018, Silver died in a Massachusetts prison while serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence.

On Monday, the disgraced politician’s former chief of staff told the New York Post that he had died, but declined to say what caused his death.

During his sentencing, the New York native revealed that he had a history of chronic kidney disease and cancer.

Silver wrote a letter to Judge Valerie Caproni requesting that he be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

At the time, Silver wrote to Caproni, “Your honor, I do not wish to die in prison.”

Caproni did not grant his request.

