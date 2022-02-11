Sheldon Silver, a former lawmaker in the New York state assembly who was convicted of corruption, died today.

Sheldon Silver, a former member of the New York state assembly who was convicted of corruption, has died.

He was one of New York’s most powerful politicians at the time of his career’s peak.

Sheldon Silver, a powerful New York politician whose career ended in disgrace, died at the age of 77.

He died while serving time in federal prison on corruption charges.

He had been afflicted with cancer and chronic kidney disease.

Silver was elected to the New York State Assembly in 1976 and became speaker in 1994 after working as a lawyer for a few years.

He was one of the state’s most powerful politicians for more than two decades.

Silver became associated with a “behind closed doors,” non-transparent governance style, but it backed causes like raising the minimum wage and building affordable housing.

“He was a fighter for his constituents, and his work to rebuild lower Manhattan after the terrible events of 911 will never be forgotten,” said his successor, Carl Heastie.

Shelly will be remembered for his numerous legislative accomplishments.

He was the lone voice in the room for years, fighting regressive policies that would have harmed so many New Yorkers, and he presided over landmark laws to improve the lives of our most vulnerable residents.”

Silver, an Orthodox Jew, sponsored legislation in 1983 that barred Jewish husbands from obtaining civil divorces if they did not divorce their wives under Jewish religious law.

He was a key figure in New York State’s reinstatement of the death penalty in 1995, but the New York Court of Appeals ruled it unconstitutional.

Silver was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of accepting almost (dollar)4 million (£2.9 million) in illegal payments.

That conviction was overturned two years later after an appeal.

He was retried in 2018 and found guilty, receiving a seven-year sentence.

An appeals court overturned part of his conviction the following year.

In August 2020, Silver was admitted to the Otisville Correctional Facility in New York.

He requested that his sentence be served at home due to his health problems.

He was released on furlough to await a decision, but due to public outcry, he was returned to prison after only two days.

Silver’s description.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Obituary: Sheldon Silver, former New York state assembly lawmaker who was convicted on corruption charges