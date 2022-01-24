Sheldon Silver, who was he?

Sheldon Silver, the Democratic behemoth who dominated Albany politics until he was exposed and convicted of federal corruption charges, died on Monday.

He died at the age of 77.

Sheldon Silver was a New York City convicted criminal and former Democratic Party politician who served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly from 1994 to 2015.

Silver, a native of the Lower East Side, served in the New York State Assembly from 1977 to 2015.

In 1994, he was elected Speaker of the Assembly, a position he held for two decades.

Silver was one of the most powerful politicians in the state at the time.

Following his arrest on federal corruption charges in early 2015, Silver resigned as Speaker of the Assembly immediately.

During his trial in November, he was found guilty on all counts, and his felony convictions resulted in his automatic expulsion from the Assembly.

Silver’s conviction was overturned on appeal, but a retrial in May 2018 found him guilty on the same charges.

On appeal, three of the guilty verdicts were overturned, while four others were upheld.

Silver was resentenced in July 2020 to six and a half years in prison and a (dollar)1 million fine.

He was held at the federal prison in Otisville, New York.

Silver was released on May 4, 2021, under a provision of the CARES Act that allows prison bureaucracies to release COVID-19 vulnerable prisoners, but he was returned two days later on May 6, 2021.

Silver died on January 24, 2022, while serving his sentence.

There will be more later…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.