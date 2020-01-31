Shelling kills 2 children in Libya’s Tripoli

TRIPOLI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Indiscriminate shelling on Tuesday hit a residential area in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, killing two children and injuring two others, a local official said.

“Indiscriminate shelling targeted Al-Hadba al-Badri area in central Tripoli, which killed two children and injured two others,” Ameen Hashemi, information adviser of the Ministry of Health, told Xinhua.

“The children were hit as they were on the way to school,” Hashemi said.

The UN-backed government’s forces accused the rival eastern-based army of the shelling, which has not been commented by the eastern-based army.

The eastern-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in an attempt to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

Thousands of people have been killed and injured in the fighting, and more than 150,000 civilians were forced to flee their homes away from the violence.

The two rival parties agreed to cease fire on January 12, but both have been accusing each other of breaching the truce.