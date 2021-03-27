Shen, Nicholson named CBA Players of Week

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) — Shenzhen Aviators center Shen Zijie and Fujian Sturgeons power forward Andrew Nicholson were awarded the CBA Players of the Week on Saturday.

Shen averaged 16.7 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3.3 blocks in 38.6 minutes of action between the 46th and 48th rounds.

Shen finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds in a 103-99 loss to the Zhejiang Lions on Saturday, conceding the fifth position to the opponents while slumping to seventh.

Nicholson recorded 28.5 points, 9 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals on average in two matches during the span.

After falling 121-107 to the Zhejiang Golden Bulls on Saturday, Fujian is placed 17th among the 19 teams with a 9-37 record. Enditem