Shenhua holds Port in Shanghai derby

SUZHOU, China, May 5 (Xinhua) — Both pocketing two victories before the game, Shanghai Shenhua tied Shanghai Port 1-1 in a third round game of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Wednesday.

Christian Mougang Bassogog converted a 92nd-minute penalty kick, helping Shenhua tie the 10-man 2018 CSL winner.

The first half witnessed a goalless battle though both sides attacked aggressively. Port goalkeeper Yan Junling stood out by stopping several attempts on goal by Shenhua.

In the 13th minute, after receiving Adrian Mierzejewski’s left corner kick, Shenhua striker Kim Shin-Wook saw his header in the middle of the box denied by Yan easily. Due to Yan’s strong defense, Shenhua captain Giovanni Moreno’s volley before the break was also proved to be futile.

The deadlock was not broken until the 63rd minute in the second half as Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy contributed an outstanding sliding shot to help Port take the lead.

In the 85th minute, Port midfielder Mai Tijiang was sent off just after being put on the pitch for a studs-up challenge on Shenhua midfielder Yu Hanchao.

The turning point came when Port striker Lyu Wenjun tackled down Moreno in the box, gifting Shenhua a penalty kick. Cameroonian striker ugang Bassogog seized the opportunity to level the score for Shenhua in the 92nd minute.

“We basically controlled the opponent’s attack, especially in the first half. It was a pity that we lost two good chances in the second half, but the final draw showed that we did not give up,” said Shenhua midfielder Wu Xi. Enditem