Shenmue 3 DLC release date, time and news: PS4, PC Story Quest update detailed

Shenmue 3 on PS4 and PC gets a second slice of DLC on February 18. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Story Quest’ DLC for your next adventure with Ryo.

Just under a month after Shenmue 3 dropped it’s first DLC it looks like players are already set for another burst of content.

The new DLC, known as the Story Quest Pack, will release on February 18, 2020. That’s tomorrow, Tuesday, for those of you who don’t have a calendar nearby.

The Battle Rally content released in January was effectively a sort of competitive relay race. So it was strange to say the least.

Whilst it might have offered a chance to play the game as new characters for the first time ever, it was light on actual story content.

Thankfully, it sounds as though this next DLC drop will be a bit more robust for fans of the iconic series.

The games social media account has given a faint indication as to the next download’s main focus.

“In the latest Shenmue 3 DLC, our intrepid adventurer Ryo Hazuki cross paths with a familiar face”

This was accompanied with three images and given one includes a picture of Shenmue 2 character Zhang Shugin, we would imagine that he is the ‘familiar face’ being teased.

Shenmue previously confirmed a DLC season pass at E3 2019 in the form of the ‘ Complete DLC Collection’ available for £11.99.

This “conveniently” delivers all post-launch DLCs in one package and will include the Story Quest DLC as well as the previously released Battle Rally DLC.

Players will also need to ensure they have reached Niaowu in the main campaign in order to access this new DLC content.

At the time of writing, the only information shared by the game and Koch Media social media profiles indicates that the DLC will be released February 18th 2020.

However, whilst we know the new DLC is released Tuesday on PS4 and PC, there are no details as to what time it will go live.

If we had to guess, we would imagine that the DLC will be released on the PS4 when the PSN store normally updates on a Tuesday, which takes place at around 10am-2pm GMT.

If you didn’t buy the games complete DLC Collection, which will set you back $7.99/£6.49.

As for PC users playing the game on Epic Games Store, there’s again no details on the release time.