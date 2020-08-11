Shenzhen FC sack coach Donadoni

SHENZHEN, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shenzhen FC have sacked Italian head coach Roberto Donadoni, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old former AC Milan midfielder had led Shenzhen to just two wins in the past 14, with the team having lost its last three CSL matches.

“Mr Donadoni paid great attention to the development of the club and its young players,” Shenzhen FC said in an announcement.

Donadoni took charge of the Chinese club in July 2019 and failed to save the team from relegation to the second tier.

However, Shenzhen were able to keep their place in the 2020 CSL after Tianjin Tianhai withdrew from the league. Enditem