Sheridan Smith’s boobs bust from top as she joins fiancé Jamie Horn for night on the town

Sheridan Smith made a rare public appearance last night as she hit up London’s West End to attend the VIP press night of Petty Woman: The Musical.

The actress looked sensational as she arrived on the red carpet at Piccadilly Theatre on Monday night.

Looking stylish as ever, Sheridan opted for a statement all black outfit.

Slipping into a body hugging black top, Sheridan teased her curves as she proudly posed for waiting cameras.

Pushing up her chest the northern beauty sported a colossal cleavage.

In fact, it looked like she was about to spill out of her top at any moment.

Adding touch of colour and sex appeal, Sheridan, 38, completed her look by rocking a pair of thigh-high heeled boots.

Sheridan is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Sheridan shared a cute baby scan.

The starlet wrote: “Exciting news. I’m doing a documentary about what’s best for mum and baby when you’re pregnant.

“Email me your worries, top tips and questions [email protected] And here’s a shameless selfie of me waiting for a scan.”

She previously joked: “Super excited for 2020, gonna finally get to work with a producer I admire hugely!

“But first, my most important role to date.”

Speaking in October 2019, Sheridan revealed she has suffered from morning sickness.