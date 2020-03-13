Sheriff’s Deputy cheats death in vicious MOUNTAIN LION attack (VIDEO)

Two people sustained non-threatening injuries after they were attacked by a mountain lion. Chilling video taken at the scene shows just how close the Sheriff’s deputy came to having her neck crushed by the animal’s powerful jaws.

The horrific attack took place in Larimer County, Colorado Wednesday afternoon, as game wardens from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and local deputies responded to reports of a mountain lion attack in the area.

They tracked the animal from the original site of a reported attack to a trailer park where they thought they had it cornered. However, the mountain lion had other ideas. It lunged at the unlucky deputy and eyewitness footage from the scene shows she was lucky to escape with her life.

The deputy was reportedly bitten on the shoulder but managed to get the wild beast off her before any more serious damage could be done.

“Her sleeve was off and wrapped up. I talked to her. She was OK, pretty shaken up,” an eyewitness said.

The animal escaped but a parks warden fatally shot it near a residential home a short time later. Both the civilian injured in the initial attack and the deputy mauled in the video were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!